Donna Ana county Sheriff forum
Donna Ana county Sheriff forum
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Doña Ana County Sheriff Candidate Forum
Tuesday, October 6, 2026 | 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Sombra Antigua Winery
430 La Viña Road, Anthony, NM 88021
ANTHONY, N.M. - Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) will host the nonpartisan Doña Ana County
Sheriff Candidate Forum, featuring Republican Todd Garrison and Democrat Vanessa Orduñez.
Dr. José Z. García, former Secretary of the New Mexico Higher Education Department and NMSU
professor, will serve as moderator.
The forum will provide residents an opportunity to hear directly from both candidates about the Sheriff's role
and issues affecting Doña Ana County, including community safety, immigration and ICE, federal
cooperation, constitutional protections, financial oversight, and the relationship between the
Sheriff's Office, the Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners, and County Management.
The discussion will also address the recent Doña Ana County special audit, providing an opportunity to
hear how each candidate views communication, coordination, financial oversight, and the respective
responsibilities of elected officials and county administration.
The forum is intended to encourage civic engagement and give residents an opportunity to ask questions,
hear the candidates' positions, and become better informed before the election.
Spanish interpretation will be available.
The event is free and open to the public.
Meet the candidates. Ask questions. Be informed. Get involved.
Hosted by: Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP)