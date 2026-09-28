Donna Ana county Sheriff forum

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Doña Ana County Sheriff Candidate Forum

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 | 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Sombra Antigua Winery

430 La Viña Road, Anthony, NM 88021

ANTHONY, N.M. - Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) will host the nonpartisan Doña Ana County

Sheriff Candidate Forum, featuring Republican Todd Garrison and Democrat Vanessa Orduñez.

Dr. José Z. García, former Secretary of the New Mexico Higher Education Department and NMSU

professor, will serve as moderator.

The forum will provide residents an opportunity to hear directly from both candidates about the Sheriff's role

and issues affecting Doña Ana County, including community safety, immigration and ICE, federal

cooperation, constitutional protections, financial oversight, and the relationship between the

Sheriff's Office, the Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners, and County Management.

The discussion will also address the recent Doña Ana County special audit, providing an opportunity to

hear how each candidate views communication, coordination, financial oversight, and the respective

responsibilities of elected officials and county administration.

The forum is intended to encourage civic engagement and give residents an opportunity to ask questions,

hear the candidates' positions, and become better informed before the election.

Spanish interpretation will be available.

The event is free and open to the public.

Meet the candidates. Ask questions. Be informed. Get involved.

Hosted by: Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP)