Dona Ana County Sheriff Candidate Forum

This is a nonpartison event and an opportunity for the public and voters to meet all the candidates running for Dona Ana County Sheriff.

Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the Candidates, along side Guest Contributer, Deputy Chief of White Sands Missile Range, Ty Hamilton, to ask questions and interview the candidates.

Join us to learn more about each candidate's vison, priorities, and plans for serving Dona Ana County.

This event is free, nonpartisan, and open to the public.