Dona Ana County Sheriff Candidate Forum
Dona Ana County Sheriff Candidate Forum
This is a nonpartison event and an opportunity for the public and voters to meet all the candidates running for Dona Ana County Sheriff.
Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the Candidates, along side Guest Contributer, Deputy Chief of White Sands Missile Range, Ty Hamilton, to ask questions and interview the candidates.
Join us to learn more about each candidate's vison, priorities, and plans for serving Dona Ana County.
This event is free, nonpartisan, and open to the public.
Blue Moon Bar & Grill
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
SouthWest Organizing Project, Citizens for Non-Partisan Civic Engagement and Las Cruces Hispanic Culture
575-621-0268
arturouribejr@gmail.com
Blue Moon Bar & Grill
13060 N Valley Dr 88007Las Cruces, New Mexico 88007
575-649-3747
garry@bluemoonnm.com