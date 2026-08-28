Dona Ana County District 3 County Commission Forum

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA ADVISORY

YOUR VOICE. YOUR COMMUNITY. YOUR VOTE.

Doña Ana County Commission District 3 Candidate Forum

CHAPARRAL, N.M. — The SouthWest Organizing Project and Chaparral Community Organization invite residents, voters, community leaders, and members of the media to attend the Doña Ana County Commission District 3 Candidate Forum on Monday, September 14, 2026.

This nonpartisan community forum comes at an important time for Doña Ana County. Decisions being made today will influence the county's economy, natural resources, infrastructure, public services, and quality of life for years to come.

One of the most significant issues facing the county is Project Jupiter, the large-scale data center development in Santa Teresa. The project has brought major questions about economic development, jobs, water and energy use, air quality, infrastructure, public investment, transparency, and government oversight.

PROJECT JUPITER DEMONSTRATES WHY LOCAL ELECTIONS — AND CIVIC ENGAGEMENT — MATTER.

County commissioners make decisions that directly affect the people they represent. As Doña Ana County considers major development and investment, residents deserve the opportunity to ask candidates how they will balance economic opportunity with responsible use of public resources, environmental protections, transparency, and the long-term interests of our communities.

This election is about more than choosing a candidate. It is about choosing the leadership and direction of our county.

The forum gives residents an opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking to represent District 3, learn about their priorities, ask important questions, and understand how they intend to approach the decisions facing Doña Ana County.

Executive Director of SouthWest Organizing Project, George Lujan states: “What does the future of Dona Ana County look like, what do the residents want to see? Candidate forums are a chance for the people to get a clear vision from candidates so they can hold them accountable. There are a lot of powerful interests watching these elections, but at the end of the day the voters still have the power.”

Civic engagement does not begin and end at the ballot box. It means showing up, asking questions, becoming informed, participating in public decisions, and holding elected officials accountable to the communities they serve.

WHAT Doña Ana County Commission District 3 Candidate Forum

WHEN Monday, September 14, 2026 | 6:00–8:00 p.m.

WHERE Betty McKnight Community Center, 190 County Line Drive, Chaparral, New Mexico 88081

COST Free and open to the public

MEDIA Members of the media are encouraged to attend and provide coverage.

SPONSORED BY

SouthWest Organizing Project | Chaparral Community Organization

MEDIA CONTACT

SouthWest Organizing Project / Chaparral Community Organization

Contact: Arturo Uribe Phone: 575-621-0268 Email: arturouribejr@gmail.com

Contact: Reymundo Vasquez Phone: 915-219-0418 Email: rmundo74@email.phoenix.edu

BE INFORMED. BE ENGAGED. BE HEARD.

Your community. Your future. Your vote.

