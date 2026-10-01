Dona Ana County Commission Candidate Forum, District 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Doña Ana County Commission District 1 Candidate Forum

Thursday, October 8, 2026 | 6:00–8:00 p.m.

San Miguel Parish Hall

19217 South Highway 28, San Miguel, NM 88058

SAN MIGUEL, N.M. — Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP), in partnership with the San Miguel community group, will host a Doña Ana County Commission District 1 Candidate Forum featuring Democratic candidate Daisy Maldonado and Republican candidate Samantha Barncastle Salopek. Both candidates are on the November 3, 2026 general-election ballot for District 1. Dr. José Z. García, former Secretary of the New Mexico Higher Education Department and NMSU professor, will serve as moderator.

The forum will give residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates about issues affecting District 1 and Doña Ana County, including infrastructure, water, economic development, county government accountability, Project Jupiter, and community involvement in major decisions.

With significant development and infrastructure decisions facing Doña Ana County, the forum is intended to provide residents with information about each candidate’s priorities and approach to county government.

Spanish interpretation will be available.

Community members are encouraged to attend, ask questions, learn about the candidates, and participate in the civic process.

Meet the candidates. Ask questions. Be informed. Get involved.

Hosted by: Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) and the San Miguel community group

For more information 575-621-0268