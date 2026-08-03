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Docent-led Tours of Silva Creek Botanical Garden

Docent-led Tours of Silva Creek Botanical Garden

The Gila Native Plant Society is offering free docent-led tours of Silva Creek Botanical Garden every Saturday morning starting at 9 AM, August 15. Tours continue on Saturdays at 9 AM through October 31 (except September 12). All ages are welcome. Enjoy and learn about our beautiful native plant garden at State and Virginia Streets, Silver City. No reservations necessary.

Silva Creek Botanical Garden
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 10:59 AM

Event Supported By

Gila Native Plant Society
575-297-7020
gilanative@gmail.com
http://www.gilanps.org
Silva Creek Botanical Garden
North Virginia Street and State Street
Silver City, New Mexico 88061