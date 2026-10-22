Dia de los Muertos Mesoamerican Ballgame

Come celebrate Dia de los Muertos by witnessing an ancient sport that dates back to 1,650 B.C. The Texas Ajupeme ball team from El Paso will teach the history and rules of Ullamaliztli, a game that was played throughout Mexico and Central America, the Caribbean, and the American Southwest. Enjoy delicious food trucks, peruse local vendors, view community ofrendas, and get your face painted all while witnessing an ancient tradition brought back to life. Community members will get a chance to learn how to play the game and participate in a scrimmage at the end of the event.

The event will take place in the Breland Hall courtyard at NMSU. Parking and admission are free. It is open and appropriate for all ages.