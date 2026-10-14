Dia De Los Muertos con Papayas y Agave!

Sunday November 1st from 10-4, the Agave Artists Gallery Garden will be transformed for a one DIA DEADly special collaboration with the Papaya Collective and the artists of Agave Gallery! Come see this concentration of creative work and let art soothe your soul. Agave Gallery and Garden is located at 2250 Calle de San Albino, just off the plaza in Old Mesilla. Regular hours are 10-5 Thursday through Sunday.

