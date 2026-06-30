Deming Art Center - August 2026

August 2026 at the Deming Art Center will feature three local artists - Jeff Cooper, Mary Jo Stenson and Jesse Kriegel. These talented artists will each bring their own unique works to the gallery for August exhibit. Jeff Cooper is presenting various coil built pottery pieces and he has also built clay flutes with a Native American sound. Mary Jo Stenson loves painting water – whether it be clouds, rivers, mist, etc., and Jesse Kriegel, one of Deming’s High School Art teachers, will surprise us with his always interesting creations.

There will be a time to meet these talented student artists on Sunday, August 2, 2026, from 1-2:30PM at the Deming Art Center which is located at 100 S. Gold St., Deming, NM.

The gallery hours are 10AM – 4PM Monday – Friday and 10AM – 1PM on Saturday. For more information, please call 575-546-3663, visit our website at www.demingarts.org or see our Facebook page.

This project is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

