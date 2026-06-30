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Deming Art Center - August 2026

Deming Art Center - August 2026

August 2026 at the Deming Art Center will feature three local artists - Jeff Cooper, Mary Jo Stenson and Jesse Kriegel. These talented artists will each bring their own unique works to the gallery for August exhibit. Jeff Cooper is presenting various coil built pottery pieces and he has also built clay flutes with a Native American sound. Mary Jo Stenson loves painting water – whether it be clouds, rivers, mist, etc., and Jesse Kriegel, one of Deming’s High School Art teachers, will surprise us with his always interesting creations.
There will be a time to meet these talented student artists on Sunday, August 2, 2026, from 1-2:30PM at the Deming Art Center which is located at 100 S. Gold St., Deming, NM.
The gallery hours are 10AM – 4PM Monday – Friday and 10AM – 1PM on Saturday. For more information, please call 575-546-3663, visit our website at www.demingarts.org or see our Facebook page.
This project is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Deming Art Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.

Event Supported By

Deming Arts Council
(575) 546-3663
demingarts@hotmail.com
http://www.demingarts.org

Artist Group Info

pwestenhofer1@gmail.com
Deming Art Center
100 S. Gold
Deming , New Mexico 88030
(575) 546-3663
pwestenhofer1@gmail.com
http://www.demingarts.org