Defiance and Romance

The Las Cruces Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Jorge Martinez-Rios are preparing to present its Defiance & Romance concert this weekend, featuring guest artist Mari Lee on the Bruch violin concerto.

“Usually in a concerto we have three movements, a little bit like chapters in a book, but this concerto is different in that it unfolds like a fantasy without a true break. It’s a real page turner,” Lee says. “It starts dark and stormy and then it transforms into this beautiful romance, and ends in this sparkling celebration of life.”

The program is rounded out with Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, inspired by Goethe's tragic play, and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A minor, inspired by the composer’s visit to Scotland.

Tickets for both concert dates are available for purchase online at lascrucessymphony.com and range in price from $29-$59.