Curatorial Talk: “Reclaiming the Future”

Join us for an in-depth exploration of the newest exhibition at the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary, "Reclaiming the Future: The Legacy of Japanese American Incarceration" with Guest Curator Machiko Harada and Director of Curatorial Affairs Alexandra Terry. This exhibition brings together ten Japanese and Japanese American artists whose work engages the enduring legacies of wartime incarceration, migration, memory, and place. Inviting viewers to consider the relationship between history and place, the site of the exhibition rests just over a mile from the site of the Santa Fe Internment Camp.

IMAGE CAPTION:

Lehuauakea, “Still Finding My Way Back Home” (detail & full image), 2025, Kapa, reclaimed Japanese fabrics, indigo and red madder root dyes, ceramic beads, bells, earth pigments, hand-embroidery, and metal leaf, 9 × 17 ft, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas, 2026.2. © Lehuauakea. Photography by Lehuauakea