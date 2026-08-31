Culture Series: The Historical Significance of the Taylor-Mesilla Historic Site
Culture Series: The Historical Significance of the Taylor-Mesilla Historic Site
Join us for the 2026-2027 Culture Series presented by the Friends of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum. Enjoy a presentation by Alexandra McKinney, instructional coordinator supervisor at the Taylor-Mesilla Historic Site, ask questions, and meet new friends.
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum
4100 Dripping Springs Blvd.Las Cruces, New Mexico 88011
(575) 522-4100