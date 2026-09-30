Culture Series: Save the Bees, Save Ourselves: The Buzz on Pollinator Conservation

Discover the buzz on New Mexico’s bees at “Save the Bees, Save Ourselves: The Buzz on Pollinator Conservation.” Ashley Rohde, Ph.D., of NMSU’s Department of Biology will explore bee diversity, conservation research and why pollinators matter. Presented by the Friends of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, this free Culture Series event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at the museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces.