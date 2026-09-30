Culture Series: Save the Bees, Save Ourselves: The Buzz on Pollinator Conservation
Culture Series: Save the Bees, Save Ourselves: The Buzz on Pollinator Conservation
Discover the buzz on New Mexico’s bees at “Save the Bees, Save Ourselves: The Buzz on Pollinator Conservation.” Ashley Rohde, Ph.D., of NMSU’s Department of Biology will explore bee diversity, conservation research and why pollinators matter. Presented by the Friends of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, this free Culture Series event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at the museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces.
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum
575-522-4100
friends.nmfrhm@gmail.com
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum
4100 Dripping Springs Blvd.Las Cruces, New Mexico 88011
(575) 522-4100