Convergence String Quartet
Convergence String Quartet
Different paths coming together to meet in a beautiful place, best describes the amazing talent coming together for this concert. Composed of Violinist – Mari Lee, a Carnegie Fellow since 2017 and an alternate violinist with the NY Philharmonic Orchestra; Violinist – Brigid McCarthy, Concertmaster for the LCSO; Violist – Jorge Martinez-Rios, Conductor for the LCSO, Latin Grammy winner; Cellist – Zachary Mowitz from the LA Philharmonic Orchestra.
They will be performing Kodály Serenade for two Violins and Viola Op. 12, Mozart String Quartet in G major, K. 387 "Spring" and Dvorak String Quartet in F major, Op. 96 "American".
A must see concret!
WNMU Fine Arts Theater
Adult ticket $20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grant County Community Concert Association
575-538-5862
gccca@gcconcerts.org
Artist Group Info
Convergence String Quartet
gccca@gcconcerts.org
WNMU Fine Arts Theater
1100 N. Kentucky StSilver City, New Mexico
575-538-5862
gccca@gcconcerts.org