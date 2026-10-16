Convergence String Quartet

Different paths coming together to meet in a beautiful place, best describes the amazing talent coming together for this concert. Composed of Violinist – Mari Lee, a Carnegie Fellow since 2017 and an alternate violinist with the NY Philharmonic Orchestra; Violinist – Brigid McCarthy, Concertmaster for the LCSO; Violist – Jorge Martinez-Rios, Conductor for the LCSO, Latin Grammy winner; Cellist – Zachary Mowitz from the LA Philharmonic Orchestra.

They will be performing Kodály Serenade for two Violins and Viola Op. 12, Mozart String Quartet in G major, K. 387 "Spring" and Dvorak String Quartet in F major, Op. 96 "American".

A must see concret!

