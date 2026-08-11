Closing Reception for Summer Exhibitions
Closing Reception for Summer Exhibitions
Please join us for the closing receptions of our summer exhibitions, Mapping Spaces: Selections from the Lannan Art Collection at NMSU and Homage to Then/Small Worlds. Audiences are invited from 5-7 PM on Friday, August 28, 2026.
Mapping Spaces: Selections from the Lannan Art Collection at NMSU will be on display in the Contemporary Art Gallery through September 5, 2026 and Homage to Then/Small Worlds will be on display in the Mullennix Bridge Gallery through September 12, 2026.
NMSU Art Museun
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
NMSU Art Museum
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
NMSU Art Museun
1308 E. University Ave.Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003
5756462185
artmuseum@nmsu.edu