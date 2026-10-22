The Academy for Learning in Retirement's four-part series in November 2026 will discuss "Claude Monet and the 19th Century French Impressionist Movement." Our presenter is Art historian Kathleen Key. Dates and topics are: Wednesday, November 11 - "The Early Years of Claude Monet and Impressionism"; Friday, November 13 - "The First Impressionist Group Forms"; Wednesday, November 18 - "Monet and The Impressionist Group after 1877"; and Friday, November 20 - "Monet and Giverny and Monet's Gift to France." The live presentations will be at Dona Ana Community College Auditorium- East Mesa and will also be available as a Zoom broadcast.

Audience members may register for the Academy for Learning in Retirement's four November sessions or for all 16 ALR Fall presentations at https://tinyurl.com/ALR-Reg. People may also register with cash or checks at the door. ALR will send announcements and Zoom links to registrants on the evening before each presentation. Registrants may attend at the auditorium or may log in on Zoom after 10:00 a.m. and each presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Free coffee and cookies will be available in the nearby DACC Student Resources Building from 9:40 a.m. until 10:20 a.m.