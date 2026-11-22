On Dec. 13, orchestra musicians, led by Maestro John Farrer, will present a concert of joyful melodies like Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite, White Christmas, and Christmas Canticles, arranged by Boston Pops Orchestra Conductor Sean O’Laughlin.

“It’s a concert in which I think everybody should have a really good time,” RSO Music Director Dr. John Farrer says, including the orchestra!

The full Christmas Classics concert program includes:

Hansel and Gretel Prelude by Engelbert Humperdinck

Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson

White Christmas by Irving Berlin

Christmas Canticles, arr. by Sean O’Laughlin

Polonaise from Christmas Eve suite by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Single tickets for Dec. 13 are available for purchase online at roswellsymphony.org or by calling 575-623-5882 and range in price from $20 to $45. Students attend all symphony concerts free of charge. The performance is sponsored in part by the Roswell Lodger’s Tax.