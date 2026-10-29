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Christmas Boutique

Christmas Boutique

December, 2026, is the time for the annual Holiday Gift Boutique at the Deming Art Center. Local artists and crafters fill the gallery with one of a kind items. Come, browse, shop and find wonderful, unique gifts for family and friends this holiday season. The Gallery is located at 100 S. Gold in Deming, NM and the hours are 10AM-4PM Monday – Friday, and 10AM – 1PM Saturday, (closed Christmas Day). The boutique will run from December 2-30, 2026, and there will be a time to meet the artists and crafters on Sunday, December 6, from 1-2:30PM. For more information call 575-546-3663, visit our website at www.demingarts.org or see our Instagram or Facebook page.
This project is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Deming Art Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 30, 2026.

Event Supported By

Deming Arts Council
(575) 546-3663
demingarts@hotmail.com
http://www.demingarts.org

Artist Group Info

pwestenhofer1@gmail.com
Deming Art Center
100 S. Gold
Deming , New Mexico 88030
(575) 546-3663
pwestenhofer1@gmail.com
http://www.demingarts.org