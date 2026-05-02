Celebrate the life of Shannyn Caldwell

Beloved radio personality and author Shannyn Caldwell passed away in the early hours of January 8, 2026, after a battle with cancer. She was born May 2, 1970, and began working at WJNR at age 16, where she learned the craft that shaped her career. Shannyn became a trailblazer for women in radio, helping create space for future female voices on the air.

In 2025, she was diagnosed with stage 4 inflammatory breast cancer. Despite her diagnosis’ severity, she remained on the air, her strength extending her life beyond doctors’ expectations. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by family, sharing happy, inspirational stories and memories. Her hand was held, and she was comfortable until the end.

Shannyn is survived by her brother, Ryan Cook, and her children, Alex Biedenbach and Liam Caldwell. A beloved sister and mother, she will be deeply missed, and they are grateful she was part of their lives.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, May 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hotel Encanto. All who knew her are warmly invited to attend and share memories, reflect on her impact, and honor the love she gave so freely.