Candidate Forums
Candidate Forums
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DOÑA ANA COUNTY CANDIDATE FORUM DOUBLE HEADER
Two Public Candidate Forums to Be Held October 6 and October 8
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. - Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) will host a Doña Ana County Candidate
Forum Double Header, giving residents two opportunities to hear directly from candidates seeking important
county offices.
The forums are designed to encourage civic engagement, provide residents with information about the candidates,
and give community members an opportunity to ask questions about issues affecting Doña Ana County.
Both forums will be moderated by Dr. José Z. García, former Secretary of the New Mexico Higher Education
Department, NMSU professor, and host of La Política New Mexico. Spanish interpretation will be available.
DOÑA ANA COUNTY SHERIFF CANDIDATE FORUM
Tuesday, October 6, 2026 | 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Sombra Antigua Winery
430 La Viña Road, Anthony, NM 88021
The forum will feature the two candidates for Doña Ana County Sheriff: Todd Garrison - Republican and Vanessa
Ordoñez - Democrat.
Discussion will include public safety, the Sheriff's Office and its relationship with the Doña Ana County Commission
and county management, as well as questions related to the recent county audit.
DOÑA ANA COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1 CANDIDATE FORUM
Thursday, October 8, 2026 | 6:00-8:00 p.m.
San Miguel Parish Hall
403 El Paso Road, San Miguel, NM 88030
The forum will feature the candidates for Doña Ana County Commission District 1: Daisy Maldonado and
Samantha Barncastle Salopek.
Discussion will focus on county priorities, community needs, infrastructure, housing, civic engagement, and issues
surrounding Project Jupiter and its potential impact on communities in Doña Ana County.
The public is encouraged to attend both forums, ask questions, become informed about the candidates, and
participate in the local democratic process.
Meet the candidates. Ask questions. Be informed. Get involved.
Hosted by: Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP)
Spanish interpretation will be available.
For more information: 575-621-026