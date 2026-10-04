FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DOÑA ANA COUNTY CANDIDATE FORUM DOUBLE HEADER

Two Public Candidate Forums to Be Held October 6 and October 8

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. - Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) will host a Doña Ana County Candidate

Forum Double Header, giving residents two opportunities to hear directly from candidates seeking important

county offices.

The forums are designed to encourage civic engagement, provide residents with information about the candidates,

and give community members an opportunity to ask questions about issues affecting Doña Ana County.

Both forums will be moderated by Dr. José Z. García, former Secretary of the New Mexico Higher Education

Department, NMSU professor, and host of La Política New Mexico. Spanish interpretation will be available.

DOÑA ANA COUNTY SHERIFF CANDIDATE FORUM

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 | 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Sombra Antigua Winery

430 La Viña Road, Anthony, NM 88021

The forum will feature the two candidates for Doña Ana County Sheriff: Todd Garrison - Republican and Vanessa

Ordoñez - Democrat.

Discussion will include public safety, the Sheriff's Office and its relationship with the Doña Ana County Commission

and county management, as well as questions related to the recent county audit.

DOÑA ANA COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1 CANDIDATE FORUM

Thursday, October 8, 2026 | 6:00-8:00 p.m.

San Miguel Parish Hall

403 El Paso Road, San Miguel, NM 88030

The forum will feature the candidates for Doña Ana County Commission District 1: Daisy Maldonado and

Samantha Barncastle Salopek.

Discussion will focus on county priorities, community needs, infrastructure, housing, civic engagement, and issues

surrounding Project Jupiter and its potential impact on communities in Doña Ana County.

The public is encouraged to attend both forums, ask questions, become informed about the candidates, and

participate in the local democratic process.

Meet the candidates. Ask questions. Be informed. Get involved.

Hosted by: Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP)

Spanish interpretation will be available.

For more information: 575-621-026

