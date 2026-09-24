CAMP 25th Anniversary Keynote Speaker

Join New Mexico State University’s College Assistance Migrant Program (NMSU CAMP) as we celebrate 25 years of supporting students and families. The celebration will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Corbett Center Student Union Auditorium on the second floor. The event will feature Dr. Richard Louis Leza, an NMSU alumnus, entrepreneur, businessman, philanthropist, and advocate for education, as the keynote speaker. Dr. Leza will be introduced by Dr. Manuel “Manny” Serrano, an NMSU CAMP alumnus and Senior R&D Mechanical Engineer at Sandia National Laboratories. A reception will follow the program. CAMP families, alumni, community members, and friends are warmly invited to join us for this special celebration.

