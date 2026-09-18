CALL FOR ARTWORK: MUSICAL VISIONS art exhibition (Silver City)

OPEN CALL FOR ART: MUSICAL VISIONS

All entries must depict, or be inspired by, music: musical experiences, genres, titles or lyrics, musicians, instruments, sound systems and more! Deadline for entry is Oct 15. Art drop off is Nov 23. Show dates are Nov 27-Dec 6. Show location is the Grant County Art Guild Studio, 307 N Texas, Silver City.

Entry form and show rules are at gcag.org, or at the GCAG Gallery (316 N Bullard, Silver City, NM hours 10am-5pm, seven days a week).

art credit: Margaritaville by Mona Prater.