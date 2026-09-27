FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Immersive 'Brushstrokes & Soundwaves’ Event Brings Therapeutic Art and Sound Healing to The Hood

Mesilla, NM October 17 — A unique, multi-sensory wellness experience is coming to the local community, blending the deeply restorative properties of sound healing with the fluid creativity of watercolor painting.

Participants are invited into this therapeutic journey where they can explore intuitive watercolor painting while fully immersed in a live, ambient sound bath. Designed to reduce stress and foster mindfulness, this workshop provides a gentle space for self-expression, relaxation, and mental clarity.

During the session, certified sound practitioner, Annie Pennies, will use acoustic healing instruments—including crystal singing bowls, gongs, and chimes—to create vibrational frequencies that promote deep cellular relaxation. While bathed in these soothing sounds, attendees will be guided by artist, creative and retired NMSU art professor, Tauna Cole, through a low-pressure watercolor experience, focusing on the meditative process of painting rather than the final product.

"Our sessions are about creating a sanctuary for the mind and body," said Annie. "By combining the acoustic resonance of a sound bath with the tactile, fluid nature of watercolors, we are offering a unique pathway for people to release tension, tap into their creative intuition, and experience deep personal healing."