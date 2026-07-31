Book Launch/Signing

Silver City author Ed Teja will be on hand to sign copies of his historical fiction novel "SONGS OF SAIGON" and talk about the chaotic world of Saigon in WWII.

A novel of OSS operations in Saigon in 1943 and a young Chinese-American officer who gets embroiled in a love affair, murder, terrorism, and treason.

“A compelling tale of international espionage set in the shadowy underworld of 1943 Saigon during WWII.” — Joanne Kormylo, author of The Resistance Daughter