Ben Brown Photographic Exhibition--Silver City
Ben Brown Photographic Exhibition--Silver City
This selection of Ben Brown's photographs on birch features interpretations on Japanese screens, scrolls and Old World Mosaics. The exhibition will be on display at the Grant County Art Guild Studio, 307 N Texas, Silver City, NM, for two weekends, July 4-5 & 11-12, 10am-5pm.
Grant Couty Art Guild Studio
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Grant County Art Guild
(575) 388-1008
Info@gcag.org