Artist Talk with Louis Ocepek
Artist Talk with Louis Ocepek
Exhibiting artist Louis Ocepek speaks on the influences and experiences that have shaped his artwork and career. His exhibition "Homage to Then/Small Worlds" is on display at the NMSU Art Museum through September 12, 2026.
NMSU Art Museum
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
NMSU Art Museum
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
NMSU Art Museum
1308 E University AveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu