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Artist Talk with Louis Ocepek

Artist Talk with Louis Ocepek

Exhibiting artist Louis Ocepek speaks on the influences and experiences that have shaped his artwork and career. His exhibition "Homage to Then/Small Worlds" is on display at the NMSU Art Museum through September 12, 2026.

NMSU Art Museum
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

NMSU Art Museum
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
https://uam.nmsu.edu/
NMSU Art Museum
1308 E University Ave
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
https://uam.nmsu.edu/