ARTE LIFELONG LEARNING Open House on Monday, August 3, 2026 from 1 - 2:30 pm at the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico (CFSNM), 2640 El Paseo Rd., Las Cruces, NM. Light refreshments will be served.

Please join us for an introduction to ARTE Lifelong Learning (ARTE) and an overview of our August'26 and Fall '26 classes. Spread the word to anyone who might be interested in art history, music history and traveling to see great works of art.

Free and open to the public. All welcome!