Art Reception: Two new exhibitions

Two new exhibitions at Light Art Space. In the North Gallery, The Power of Two: Collaboration features collaborative work by 22 Silver City artists. 11 local artists were invited to participate and chose another local artist as a partner. The concept and theme were intentionally open, with several possible approaches to collaboration: two artists could work together on one piece, each contributing to the whole; one artist could begin a piece and the other complete it; two artists could interpret the same scene, subject, or concept; artists could exchange artwork and create new work inspired by their partner’s piece; or one artist could begin with a finished work by the other and transform it into something entirely new. The resulting artwork is exciting and fresh. Participating artists are Susan Mach, Nichole Graf, Kathleen Koopman, Delia deVer,

Karen Hymer, Jessica Laurel Reese, Mark Breithaupt, Mark Cantrell, Chelsea Boone, Michael Metcalf, Franky DeAngelis, Hilary Klein, Lisa Rush, Vicki Gadsberry, Mary Gates, Maree McHugh, Terri Sankovitz, Deborah Snider, Paula Manning-Lewis, Kit West, Rhonda Munzinger, and Diane Kleiss.

In the Flash Gallery, we present Fulcrum, new work by Silver City artist Joe Huebner. Joe will be exhibiting recent paintings and other works

Dates for both exhibitions: Exhibition dates: September 10 – October 3rd, 2026.

Join us for a free public reception on Friday, September 11th, from 5 – 7 pm.

Call for Prints. Backwards/Forwards invites artists to submit handmade prints that consider time as material, memory, pressure, inheritance, repetition, rupture, and possibility. Time may be experienced as linear, circular, layered, transparent, opaque, fragmented, geological, ancestral, intimate, political, or otherworldly. This exhibition asks artists to look both backward and forward: toward histories that shape us, futures we imagine or fear, and the present moment where those forces meet.

Submission deadline: September 13th, 2026, midnight mountain time

Submit at: https://opportunities.wearecreativewest.org/opportunity/17855/CAFE

