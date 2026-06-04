Art Reception For Two Clay exhibitions.
Art Reception For Two Clay exhibitions.
In partnership with the 2026 Silver City CLAY Festival
Light Art Space presents two new exhibitions in the month of June.
Convergence is a juried exhibition of clay work from across the country. Convergence celebrates the moment when diverse perspectives, forms, and materials converge in a single shared space. Rather than centering on a single aesthetic or narrative, the exhibition welcomes a broad range of work, allowing unexpected relationships and quiet dialogues to emerge between objects. Jurors Bradley Klem, Stephanie Seguin, and Penelope VanGrinsven chose a variety of exciting works. The jurors will be present when awards are announced at the closing reception on Saturday, June 20th, from 5 -7 pm.
In the Flash Gallery, we present Divergence. Divergence is a three-person exhibition of work by the jurors that traces a shared origin point. Having studied together in graduate school, each artist now moves in a different direction with their own distinct voice.
The opening reception for both exhibitions is on June 5th, the first Friday of the month, from 5 – 7 pm.
Both exhibitions continue through June 20th, 2026