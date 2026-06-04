Art Reception For Two Clay exhibitions.

In partnership with the 2026 Silver City CLAY Festival

Light Art Space presents two new exhibitions in the month of June.

Convergence is a juried exhibition of clay work from across the country. Convergence celebrates the moment when diverse perspectives, forms, and materials converge in a single shared space. Rather than centering on a single aesthetic or narrative, the exhibition welcomes a broad range of work, allowing unexpected relationships and quiet dialogues to emerge between objects. Jurors Bradley Klem, Stephanie Seguin, and Penelope VanGrinsven chose a variety of exciting works. The jurors will be present when awards are announced at the closing reception on Saturday, June 20th, from 5 -7 pm.

In the Flash Gallery, we present Divergence. Divergence is a three-person exhibition of work by the jurors that traces a shared origin point. Having studied together in graduate school, each artist now moves in a different direction with their own distinct voice.

The opening reception for both exhibitions is on June 5th, the first Friday of the month, from 5 – 7 pm.

Both exhibitions continue through June 20th, 2026

