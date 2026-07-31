Art History: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is a Pop-Up exhibition curated by current and recently graduated NMSU students. The exhibition invites viewers to learn the many ways in which iconic artworks and ubiquitous motifs from the past have transcended their periods of creation and are continuously recycled in contemporary art. Artworks from regional, international, and student artists from the NMSU Permanent Art Collection are paired with recognizable works from a broad spectrum of art history to explore how the past simultaneously lives on and is disrupted by contemporary art. This exhibition aids viewers with educational guides including contextual information and interpretive suggestions, providing a framework to consciously observe the history of art beyond this exhibition.

Art History: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle will be open to the public starting on August 7th through September 19th, 2026, in the Bunny Conlon Modern & Contemporary Art Gallery. Please join us for the Public Reception on Friday, August 28th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.