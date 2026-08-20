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Army ROTC Bataan Battalion Open House

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Army ROTC Bataan Battalion Open House

The purpose of this open house is to welcome students back to campus, increase awareness of the Army ROTC program, and give the opportunity with students to interact with current cadets and cadre. This event will be open to all NMSU student, faculty, and staff. There will be free ice cream, a military Humvee display, corn hole, and information about the Army ROTC opportunities available to current students!!

Young Hall
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Army ROTC
5756466856
morascon@nmsu.edu
https://armyrotc.nmsu.edu/
Young Hall
1300 S Horseshoe St
Las Cruces, 88003
5756466856
morascon@nmsu.edu