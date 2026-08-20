Army ROTC Bataan Battalion Open House
Army ROTC Bataan Battalion Open House
The purpose of this open house is to welcome students back to campus, increase awareness of the Army ROTC program, and give the opportunity with students to interact with current cadets and cadre. This event will be open to all NMSU student, faculty, and staff. There will be free ice cream, a military Humvee display, corn hole, and information about the Army ROTC opportunities available to current students!!
Young Hall
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Army ROTC
5756466856
morascon@nmsu.edu
Young Hall
1300 S Horseshoe StLas Cruces, 88003
5756466856
morascon@nmsu.edu