Annual Membership Exhibit

October 2026, at the Deming Art Center will feature the annual DAC Membership exhibit. Anyone who is a member of the Deming Art Center is eligible to participate and there will be a diverse body of work on display. The show will run from October 2-30, 2026. There will be a time to meet the artists on Sunday, October 4, 2026, from 1PM – 2:30PM and the public is invited. The center is located at 100 S. Gold St., in Deming, NM and is open from 10AM – 4PM, Mon – Fri, and 10 – 1PM on Saturday. For more information about this event, please call 575-546-3663, check our website at www.demingarts.org, Instagram or visit us on Facebook.

This project is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

