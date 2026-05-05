Annual Luna County Show

The June 2026 exhibit at the Deming Art Center will feature the Art Class of Dorothy Waddell. She has been meeting with and teaching her class, which consists of beginners to advanced levels, since the year 2000. It is the kind of class where everyone brings their own project in and Dorothy provides guidance, advice, lessons, perhaps some supplies and just a fun time to meet with others who enjoy painting and drawing. She teaches watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastels for painting and charcoal and pencil for drawing. The class meets weekly, on Monday, from 1-3PM, at the 1st Christian Church Hall on Maple Street. This exhibit is a first for most of the students and they are excited to be recognized and, also a bit nervous about showing their art. We hope you will come and enjoy the work of our newest group of exhibitors. The exhibit will be shown from June 2-29, 2026.

There will be a time to meet the artists on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 1PM- 2:30PM. The Deming Art Center is located at 100 S. Gold and regular hours are Mon-Fri 10AM-4PM and Saturday from 10AM – 1PM. Please call 575-546-3663, check our website at www.demingarts.org or our FB page for more information.

This project is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

