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Agave Artists Gallery Stash Sale

Agave Artists Gallery Stash Sale

The 16 artists of Agave Artists Gallery are cleaning out our studios! We’re having a Stash Sale! Come find great buys on art supplies, tools, frames - whatever we each have that we can stand to part with. You’ll find great deals on items from painters, potters, jewelers, mosaicists and more - we’re a pretty varied group! We’ll also be offering some of our work for sale at great prices. The sale will be held at Agave Artists Gallery on Saturday, September 26th from 10 to 3. The gallery is located at 2250 Calle de San Albino in Old Mesilla.

Agave Artists Gallery
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Agave Artists Gallery
https://agaveartists.com/

Artist Group Info

mesillavalleymosaics@gmail.com
Glenn Philips
Agave Artists Gallery
2250 Calle de San Albino
Mesilla, New Mexico 88046
agaveartists.com