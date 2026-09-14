Agave Artists Gallery Stash Sale

The 16 artists of Agave Artists Gallery are cleaning out our studios! We’re having a Stash Sale! Come find great buys on art supplies, tools, frames - whatever we each have that we can stand to part with. You’ll find great deals on items from painters, potters, jewelers, mosaicists and more - we’re a pretty varied group! We’ll also be offering some of our work for sale at great prices. The sale will be held at Agave Artists Gallery on Saturday, September 26th from 10 to 3. The gallery is located at 2250 Calle de San Albino in Old Mesilla.