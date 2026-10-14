Agave artist Nancy Begin artist talk - The Emancipation of Color

Agave Artists Cooperative Gallery artist Nancy Begin will present an art talk and demonstration Saturday, October 24th at 1:00 PM. The subject will be “The Emancipation of Color” and she will demonstrate several exercises exploring the endless joys of color. A lifelong working artist, Nancy’s watercolors, oils, woodcut prints and folk art have been shown in fine galleries throughout the country. In 2009 she was juried into the National Watercolor Society as a signature member and won “The Artist Magazine Award.” In 2018 She was the featured artist at the Las Cruces Art Fair and continues to exhibit at the Art Fair. More recently she received “Best of Show” from the fall exhibit of the New Mexico Watercolor Society, 2020. In 2021 she was included in Watercolor Artist Magazine in an article about prize winning works around the country. Agave Gallery is located at 2250 Calle de San Albino, just off the plaza in Old Mesilla. Hours are 10-5 Thursday through Sunday.

