The Cat’s Meow Resource and Adoption Center is a 501(c) (3) non-profit located at 2211 N. Mesquite St., Las Cruces, NM.

thecatsmeowlascruces.com

A Fundraiser for The Cat's Meow Resource and Adoption Center.

Our See's Candies "Yum-Raising" Holiday Fundraiser is Back!

A Fundraiser for The Cat's Meow Resource and Adoption Center.

Give a gift of quality and great taste, and The Cat's Meow will receive a portion from each purchase.

Orders may be placed from 10/19/2026 - 12/04/2026

Candy will begin shipping on November 10, 2026

Website Ordering: https://www.yumraising.com/store/winter-2026-the-cats-meow-resource-adoption-center-d03d/KatBar4193