A Fundraiser for The Cat's Meow Resource and Adoption Center. Our See's Candies "Yum-Raising" Holiday Fundraiser is Back!
A Fundraiser for The Cat's Meow Resource and Adoption Center. Our See's Candies "Yum-Raising" Holiday Fundraiser is Back!
The Cat’s Meow Resource and Adoption Center is a 501(c) (3) non-profit located at 2211 N. Mesquite St., Las Cruces, NM.
thecatsmeowlascruces.com
A Fundraiser for The Cat's Meow Resource and Adoption Center.
Our See's Candies "Yum-Raising" Holiday Fundraiser is Back!
A Fundraiser for The Cat's Meow Resource and Adoption Center.
Give a gift of quality and great taste, and The Cat's Meow will receive a portion from each purchase.
Orders may be placed from 10/19/2026 - 12/04/2026
Candy will begin shipping on November 10, 2026
Website Ordering: https://www.yumraising.com/store/winter-2026-the-cats-meow-resource-adoption-center-d03d/KatBar4193
Website Ordering: https://www.yumraising.com/store/winter-2026-the-cats-meow-resource-adoption-center-d03d/KatBar4193
Various Candy Box Pricing
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Dec 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Cat’s Meow Resource and Adoption Center
575-640-0011
thecatsmeowlc@gmail.com
Website Ordering: https://www.yumraising.com/store/winter-2026-the-cats-meow-resource-adoption-center-d03d/KatBar4193
Online EventOnline Event, New Mexico Online Event
5302631053
Hellokatz@hotmail.com