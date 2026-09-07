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5th Annual September 30th Celebrating The Return Suicide & Trafficking Prevention Recovery Month Conference

5th Annual September 30th Celebrating The Return Suicide & Trafficking Prevention Recovery Month Conference

COME OUT AND JOIN US FOR OUR 5TH ANNUAL CELEBRATING THE RETURN
September 30, 2026 SUICIDE & TRAFFICKING PREVENTION RECOVERY MONTH CONFERENCE!

YOUTH WHO HAVE BEEN TRAFFICKED REPORT HIGH RATES
OF SUICIDAL IDEATION AND BEHAVIOR. WHAT WE KNOW?
THERE IS LIMITED TRAINING ON SUICIDE PREVENTION
AMONG ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING SERVICE PROVIDERS,

5 CEU’s Available For Peer Support, Prevention
Specialist, and Therapist

Farmington Civic Center
Lunch provided with registration
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shemot Psychosocial Interventions For Youth & Families
5054713000
lilahw@shemotpsychosocialinterventionsforyouth.org
www.shemotpsychosocialinterventionsforyouth.org
Farmington Civic Center
200 W. Arrington St
Farmington, New Mexico 87401
5054713000
lilahw@shemotpsychosocialinterventionsforyouth.org
Celebrating The Return Suicide-Trafficking Prevention Recovery Month Confer Tickets, Wednesday, September 30 • 10 AM - 4 PM | Eventbrite