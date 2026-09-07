5th Annual September 30th Celebrating The Return Suicide & Trafficking Prevention Recovery Month Conference

COME OUT AND JOIN US FOR OUR 5TH ANNUAL CELEBRATING THE RETURN

September 30, 2026 SUICIDE & TRAFFICKING PREVENTION RECOVERY MONTH CONFERENCE!

YOUTH WHO HAVE BEEN TRAFFICKED REPORT HIGH RATES

OF SUICIDAL IDEATION AND BEHAVIOR. WHAT WE KNOW?

THERE IS LIMITED TRAINING ON SUICIDE PREVENTION

AMONG ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING SERVICE PROVIDERS,

5 CEU’s Available For Peer Support, Prevention

Specialist, and Therapist