5th Annual September 30th Celebrating The Return Suicide & Trafficking Prevention Recovery Month Conference
5th Annual September 30th Celebrating The Return Suicide & Trafficking Prevention Recovery Month Conference
COME OUT AND JOIN US FOR OUR 5TH ANNUAL CELEBRATING THE RETURN
September 30, 2026 SUICIDE & TRAFFICKING PREVENTION RECOVERY MONTH CONFERENCE!
YOUTH WHO HAVE BEEN TRAFFICKED REPORT HIGH RATES
OF SUICIDAL IDEATION AND BEHAVIOR. WHAT WE KNOW?
THERE IS LIMITED TRAINING ON SUICIDE PREVENTION
AMONG ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING SERVICE PROVIDERS,
5 CEU’s Available For Peer Support, Prevention
Specialist, and Therapist
Farmington Civic Center
Lunch provided with registration
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Shemot Psychosocial Interventions For Youth & Families
5054713000
lilahw@shemotpsychosocialinterventionsforyouth.org
Farmington Civic Center
200 W. Arrington StFarmington, New Mexico 87401
5054713000
lilahw@shemotpsychosocialinterventionsforyouth.org