4SUICIDES LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO HAPPEN

A four-act play, 4 SUICIDES LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO HAPPEN, will be

presented at the Flickinger Theater in Alamogordo on Friday, September

18, 2026 at 6:00p.m. The play, sponsored by Fiddlers Green, Inc ,

Sacramento Mountains Foundation, and CREOarts is a unique interactive

play focusing on the suicide epidemic in the U.S. Military and ways we

can all help prevent suicide. The playwright, Pablo Jasso, is a veteran

of both the US Air Force and the US Army and a local resident. Admission

is free. Donations are requested for Homeless and At-risk Veterans:

canned or dry food, unopened hygiene products, new socks, gift cards.