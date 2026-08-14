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4SUICIDES LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO HAPPEN

4SUICIDES LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO HAPPEN

A four-act play, 4 SUICIDES LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO HAPPEN, will be
presented at the Flickinger Theater in Alamogordo on Friday, September
18, 2026 at 6:00p.m. The play, sponsored by Fiddlers Green, Inc ,
Sacramento Mountains Foundation, and CREOarts is a unique interactive
play focusing on the suicide epidemic in the U.S. Military and ways we
can all help prevent suicide. The playwright, Pablo Jasso, is a veteran
of both the US Air Force and the US Army and a local resident. Admission
is free. Donations are requested for Homeless and At-risk Veterans:
canned or dry food, unopened hygiene products, new socks, gift cards.

Flickinger Center for Performing Arts
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

FIDDERS GREEN, INC. * SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS FOUNTAIN * CREOarts Photo Credit: LITHIUM DREAMS PHOTOGRAPHY

Artist Group Info

PABLO JASSO, Writer and Director
pablo.jasso61@gmail.com
Flickinger Center for Performing Arts
1110 New York Ave.
Alamogordo, New Mexico 88310
575-437-2202
info@flickingercenter.com
flickingercenter.com