4SUICIDES LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO HAPPEN
4SUICIDES LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO HAPPEN
A four-act play, 4 SUICIDES LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO HAPPEN, will be
presented at the Flickinger Theater in Alamogordo on Friday, September
18, 2026 at 6:00p.m. The play, sponsored by Fiddlers Green, Inc. ,
Sacramento Mountains Foundation, and CREOarts is a unique interactive
play focusing on the suicide epidemic in the U.S. Military and ways we
can all help prevent suicide. The playwright, Pablo Jasso, is a veteran
of both the US Air Force and the US Army and a local resident. Admission
is free. Donations are requested for Homeless and At-risk Veterans:
canned or dry food, unopened hygiene products, new socks, gift cards.
Flickinger Center for Performing Arts
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
FIDDERS GREEN, INC. * SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS FOUNTAIN * CREOarts Photo Credit: LITHIUM DREAMS PHOTOGRAPHY
Artist Group Info
PABLO JASSO, Writer and Director
pablo.jasso61@gmail.com
Flickinger Center for Performing Arts
1110 New York Ave.Alamogordo, New Mexico 88310
575-437-2202
info@flickingercenter.com