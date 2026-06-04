25 CATS FROM QATAR Screening

About 25 CATS FROM QATAR: When Katy McHugh, owner of Milwaukee’s Sip and Purr Cat Café, learns of the feral cat crisis in Doha, Qatar, she creates a brave and unsanctioned plan to fly 25 cats from Doha back to Wisconsin for adoption. From Mye Hoang the director of Cat Daddies, this film offers a heartwarming, urgent look at strangers overcoming barriers to save lives, highlighting the global struggle for animal welfare.

Bleeding Cool News calls it “the most epic cat rescue movie you’re ever going to see!”

For more about the film visit: https://www.25catsfromqatar.com

Join the conversation at:

Facebook: facebook.com/25CatsFromQatar

Instagram: @25CatsFromQatar

Screenings

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-Mye Hoang (director) in attendance in both screenings

-Guest sticker giveaways as well

-Each screening will have 2 Cat support organizations with Donation jars and cats for adoption. Organization names are TBD.

Saturday June 13, 2026 7:30 PM

Sunday June 14, 2026 2:00 PM