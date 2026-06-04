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25 CATS FROM QATAR Screening

25 CATS FROM QATAR Screening

About 25 CATS FROM QATAR: When Katy McHugh, owner of Milwaukee’s Sip and Purr Cat Café, learns of the feral cat crisis in Doha, Qatar, she creates a brave and unsanctioned plan to fly 25 cats from Doha back to Wisconsin for adoption. From Mye Hoang the director of Cat Daddies, this film offers a heartwarming, urgent look at strangers overcoming barriers to save lives, highlighting the global struggle for animal welfare.

Bleeding Cool News calls it “the most epic cat rescue movie you’re ever going to see!”

For more about the film visit: https://www.25catsfromqatar.com
Join the conversation at:
Facebook: facebook.com/25CatsFromQatar
Instagram: @25CatsFromQatar

Screenings
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-Mye Hoang (director) in attendance in both screenings
-Guest sticker giveaways as well
-Each screening will have 2 Cat support organizations with Donation jars and cats for adoption. Organization names are TBD.

Saturday June 13, 2026 7:30 PM
Sunday June 14, 2026 2:00 PM

Fountain Theatre
$10-$12
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mesilla Valley Film Society
8579282318
mvfs.office@gmail.com
www.mesillavalleyfilm.org
Fountain Theatre
2469 Calle De Guadalupe, Mesilla
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88046
(575) 524-8287
info@mesillavalleyfilm.org
https://www.mesillavalleyfilm.org/