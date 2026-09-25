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2026 NM Wildland Urban Fire Summit

2026 NM Wildland Urban Fire Summit

The annual summit takes place in Silver City this year to explore the challenges and solutions to community wildfire risks and post-fire damage. The WUFS conference is coordinated by the NM Association of Counties and many partners. A free pre-conference workshop helps people learn how to conduct Home Wildfire Risk Assessments.

Grant County Veterans Memorial Business & Conference Center
$50 for non-government; $150 for government reps
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Mexico Association of Counties
hwoods@nmcounties.org
https://www.nmcounties.org/
Grant County Veterans Memorial Business & Conference Center
3031 US-180
Silver City, New Mexico 88061