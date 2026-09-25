2026 NM Wildland Urban Fire Summit
2026 NM Wildland Urban Fire Summit
The annual summit takes place in Silver City this year to explore the challenges and solutions to community wildfire risks and post-fire damage. The WUFS conference is coordinated by the NM Association of Counties and many partners. A free pre-conference workshop helps people learn how to conduct Home Wildfire Risk Assessments.
Grant County Veterans Memorial Business & Conference Center
$50 for non-government; $150 for government reps
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Association of Counties
hwoods@nmcounties.org
Grant County Veterans Memorial Business & Conference Center
3031 US-180Silver City, New Mexico 88061