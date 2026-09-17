Las Cruces residents who have a bicycle are invited to join Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez for the 2026 Mayor’s Bike Ride.

The Mayor’s Bike Ride begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St. The route is about ten miles long and will end at the plaza. The route uses local streets and roadway bicycle lanes.

“This will be the thirteenth Mayor's Bike Ride, having started in May 2014. This year we'll make a loop starting from the plaza and going first though the Alameda Depot neighborhood, then the Mesquite neighborhood, up Hadley to the park complex, then down and across to University Avenue and back on Espina ending at the plaza. We'll be on the lookout for mural art, with as many as thirty locations along the way,” said George Pearson, vice president of Velo Cruces.

The ride is an easy, low-speed, family friendly event. The ride is not recommended for children younger than 12-years old unless they are in a trailer, tandem, or trail-a-bike. Helmets are required for all riders. A map for the route is available at https://ridewithgps.com/routes/57170585.

The event is sponsored by the City of Las Cruces and Velo Cruces Inc., a community advocacy group working to transform Las Cruces and the Mesilla Valley into a great bicycle and pedestrian-friendly community.

