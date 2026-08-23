2026 Creatures of the Gila art/wildlife show FINAL weekend

All work in the Creatures of the Gila show depicts, or is inspired by, "creatures" (mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and insects) that live in the Gila River Watershed. Each is paired with a description of the actual "creature" on which the work was based. This crossover art/wildlife show attracts art lovers and anyone wanting to know more about wildlife in the Gila.

For the final weekend of the show,"Creatures" will be on display Friday-Sunday, Sept 11-13, from10am-5pm, at the Grant County Art Guild Studio, 307 N Texas, Silver City.