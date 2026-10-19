10x25 Creativity Conference

6th Annual 10×25 Creativity Conference Returns to Las Cruces.

Las Cruces, NM – The highly anticipated 10×25 Creativity Conference is set to make its return on October 23 – 24, 2026, at the newly opened Doña Ana Community College (DACC) Creative Media Technology building @ 2400 Film Street on NMSU’s Arrowhead Campus.

The 10×25 conference, now in its sixth year, continues its tradition of bringing together visionaries, educators, entrepreneurs, and creatives from across the region. This year’s theme, “Where Innovation and Creativity Meet,” encapsulates the spirit of collaboration and forward thinking that has become synonymous with the event.