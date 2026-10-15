Color fun run to raise awareness for women's wellness

Casa Lucerito is hosting its 3rd annual Color Fun Run Oct.17th.

Abigail Salas

Can you tell me a little bit about Casa Lucerito and the mission?

Luis Mendoza

Yeah, our mission is our founder, Alma Lucero. She had an idea and she wanted to just help young women in our community through difficult periods of their lives, maybe some transitional periods from getting out of a relationship or getting into the workforce. It doesn't really mean they need help coming out of the correctional facilities or rehab, just anybody and everybody, that needs a helping hand. Second opportunity to get your feet under you.

Abigail Salas

Can you tell me about the fun run? I know that it's the third annual, but where did this idea come from and how does this help you guys with the work that's that Casa Lucerito does.

Luis Mendoza

Well, Casa Lucerito is the nonprofit arm of Casa de Mi Alma Counseling Center. And the women, once they get enrolled in our program, they do the counseling side through Casa de Mi Alma. And Casa Lucerito is the nonprofit that helps support those programs. So, our fun run would be raising money to help these women with basic necessities and then also maybe something they need to help them along with the program from Casa de Mi Alma.

Abigail Salas

Have you participated in previous fun runs? How have they been?

Luis Mendoza

This is our third annual and you know what I'm really happy to say that it's awesome to see the number of people come out grow every year. Our first year we had it at llorona Park. It was a great first year. Last year we changed it and we had it in the town of Mesilla, which also had its ups and downs, but I think this year we're going to actually have the 10K and it'll be better suited at llorona Park. But it's awesome to just see complete strangers show up and run and talk, break the silence and participate as a whole. This year we're actually adding the color run. I'm gonna tell you the truth. I've never actually participated in a fun run where somebody is throwing color at you. I really think that it's kind of hard to be just running for no apparent reason in the desert and then somebody to start throwing powder on you is besides me, some people call it fun. I've never participated, so I couldn't tell you. But yes, this year we'll actually be doing the fun run. And there'll be water stations and then stations where they're actually going to be throwing powder on you.

Abigail Salas

And I know you guys emphasize on women's mental health, wellness, and just supporting women overall, can you tell me about the programs that are within Casa Lucerito and everything else that you guys provide to help women?

Luis Mendoza

Well, what we're trying to do is bring up conversation. So, I know one of the platforms is called Cafe Con chisme, and women could get together and just voice their opinion on certain matters or needs. I know they also include group counseling, individual counseling.