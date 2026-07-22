Woodpeckers engage their whole bodies to drill wood

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A new study shows how woodpeckers engage muscles throughout their entire bodies and coordinate their breaths, to drill into wood.

In March, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong spoke with Nicholas Antonson, post-doctorate fellow at Brown University’s Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology, and lead author of a paper on this research in Experimental Biology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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