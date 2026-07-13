Objection: The bizarre AI appeals court for the rich

The Hollywood Reporter’s Gary Baum was baffled when he received an email saying, “Someone has filed an objection against something you wrote.” He fell down a wormhole and learned about a new tech startup called Objection, which holds artificial intelligence tribunals to attempt to “adjudicate a determination of truth.”

Baum joins host Tiziana Dearing to talk about what he found.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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