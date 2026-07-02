How the arrest of Rosa Parks shaped America

Rice University professor Douglas Brinkley considers Dec. 1, 1955, one of the most significant days in American history. He tells host Scott Tong why — it was the day Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man.

Brinkley is also the author of “Rosa Parks: A Life,” and contributor to the new National Geographic book “1,000 Days in America: An Illustrated History of the Moments That Defined a Nation.”

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