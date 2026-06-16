New novel 'Children of the Wild' explores how war can horrify and bond

Author and Army veteran Kevin Powers‘ latest novel, “Children of the Wild,” centers around two young men from the Virginia mountains whose brotherhood is both tested and strengthened when they enlist to fight in World War I.

Book excerpt: ‘Children of the Wild’

By Kevin Powers

From the book: “Children of the Wild” by Kevin Powers. Copyright © 2026 by Kevin Powers. Reprinted courtesy of Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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