Seven Cabins Fire reaches 100% containment
The Seven Cabins Fire, which broke out after the deadly crash of a medical transport plane in the Capitan Mountain Wilderness, in now 100% contained according to Lincoln National Forest officials.
The Burned Area Emergency Response, or BAER, Team has arrived to begin surveying the damage done by the fire. Here is Friday's full and final update on the fire unless conditions change.
Acres: 31,860
Personnel: 48 personnel
Containment: 100% contained
Highlights: Fire resources have completed the containment operations for the Seven Cabins Fire.
Operations: At the end of the shift on June 11, the Seven Cabins Fire reached 100 percent containment, and all planned containment and repair operations were completed. While this marks a significant milestone in the response effort, it does not mean that all personnel have been released from the incident. Local fire resources will remain on scene and will continue to visit the area over the next few weeks. Restoration work will also continue in isolated areas, with the guidance of the Lincoln National Forest Resource Advisor. This work supports recovery of the affected landscape and helps reduce erosion post-fire.
Weather: Today, expect a cooler day in the upper 70s with some sunshine but be prepared for potentially thunderstorms late in the afternoon that could bring strong winds and hail.
Closures and Warnings: A forest closure is in effect across the Capitan Mountain area, extending east and south of Highway 246 to the Forest Service boundary and continuing south to Forest Service Road 57. Baca campground is included in the closure. Stage 1 fire restrictions also remain in effect. The State of New Mexico has issued fire restrictions for all non-federal, non-tribal, non-municipal areas.
Forest Closure Order: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/lincoln/alerts/order-03-08-01-26-001-seven-cabins-fire-closure
Forest Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/lincoln/alerts/order-03-08-26-001-stage-1-fire-restrictions
New Mexico Fire Restrictions: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/
Smoke: No impact from smoke is anticipated today. For information on Smoke impacts, check https://fire.airnow.gov
Evacuations: No evacuation orders associated with this fire at this time. To sign up for alerts, visit https://www.lincolncountynm.gov/services/fire___emergency_services/index.php
Information: For continued information on the Seven Cabins Fire, follow the Lincoln National Forest Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/LincolnNationalForest
Sign up to Keep In Touch here https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/lincoln/keep-in-touch